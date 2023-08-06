Tractor accident claims the life of a Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saturday morning accident claimed the life of a Columbus man.

On August 5, 64-year-old Tim Andrews was moving dirt at his house in West Lowndes with a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor.

The tractor rolled over and trapped him under it.

Multiple emergency crews responded and removed Andrews from under the tractor.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant responded to the scene and pronounced Andrew dead from injuries sustained in the accident.

