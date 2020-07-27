Traffic stop ends in drug bust in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two Columbus men face drug charges after a traffic stop ends with a drug bust.

22-year-old Derrion Dickerson and 25-year-old Jordan Miller are both charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Investigators pulled the two over at Highway 82 and Highway 45 in South Lowndes County Friday, July 24th.

Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force say they found over a pound of marijuana and another substance known as moonrock.

The drugs were allegedly being taken to Caledonia, according to investigators.

Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control was also involved. More charges and arrests are possible in the investigation.