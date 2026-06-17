Traffic stop leads to deadly crash in Columbus

One person is dead after a car crash following a traffic stop.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly crash in Columbus Tuesday night is under investigation after what police say began as a traffic stop.

WCBI was on the scene where the crash happened along Alabama Street.

While WCBI was there, reporters saw a large emergency response, including multiple agencies and a medical helicopter landing to transport one of the victims.

The vehicle involved was severely damaged, split into two pieces.

According to the Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers observed suspicious behavior inside the car. Before they could complete the stop, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed.

Police confirm one person died at the scene.

One person was airlifted, and at least two others were transported to the hospital.

Because officers were involved prior to the crash, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been called in to take over the case.

Officials say information is limited tonight as that investigation moves forward.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details become available.