Tupelo Salvation Army extends Community Center hours as cooling shelter

“Some people have fallen out a couple of times out here, due to their situation, their health situation,” Dobbs said.

During peak temperatures, the community center will open its doors from 10 until one, and from 4 until 6. The Tupelo Salvation Army typically feeds more than a hundred people for lunch and dinner every day.

Captain Michael Chisolm says during the extreme heat, the Salvation Army is doing what it can to help those seeking relief from the scorching temperatures.

“We tell people, please come in, don’t get out there in the heat and don’t suffer; there are other cooling stations around town, we try and do our very best,” Chisolm said.