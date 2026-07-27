Tupelo Salvation Army extends Community Center hours as cooling shelter
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Although he is not homeless, Chris Dobbs often eats lunch at the Tupelo Salvation Army. He appreciates the hearty meals and the A C in the community center. Dobbs says many are grateful the ministry’s cooling station is open.
“Some people have fallen out a couple of times out here, due to their situation, their health situation,” Dobbs said.
During peak temperatures, the community center will open its doors from 10 until one, and from 4 until 6. The Tupelo Salvation Army typically feeds more than a hundred people for lunch and dinner every day.
Captain Michael Chisolm says during the extreme heat, the Salvation Army is doing what it can to help those seeking relief from the scorching temperatures.
“We tell people, please come in, don’t get out there in the heat and don’t suffer; there are other cooling stations around town, we try and do our very best,” Chisolm said.
The Tupelo Salvation Army is also helping people beat the heat by accepting donations of bottled water, something most of us take for granted but a necessity when it comes to beating a heatwave.
“We ask them and encourage them to carry a couple of bottles with them before they leave; their general health overall is our main concern,” Chisolm said.
The hydration station and cooling center is a big relief to many throughout the day.
“They are real good to us, they help the people, look for them to help them move out, get their own place and the food is good,” said Tonya Reimonenq.
“I like hanging with the guys, never know what people are going through, you can uplift them,” Dobbs said.
Donations of bottled water, hydration packets, juices, sports drinks and other items can be dropped off at the Community Center or the Social Services Office, during normal business hours.
And Captain Chisolm says the Tupelo Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers. To find out how to volunteer, call (662)842 9222.