Training cadets graduate from sheriff’s academy in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a long eighteen weeks for the newest graduating class from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy.

Twenty cadets graduated on Wednesday night, May 21, after completing the 307-hour course for part-time certification as a law officer.

The graduates took part in physical training, firearms safety and qualification, driving techniques, constitutional law, patrol concepts, and other required courses.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the class was made up of a diverse group of people from different backgrounds and professions who all want to serve and protect their communities.

“This gets them ahead of the curve, they know what to expect, and then we have awesome professionals from different walks of life, choosing to do this service for their community, it is an exciting thing to see,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

Graduates can work up to part time hours for any law enforcement agency in Mississippi. Monroe County will hold its next part-time academy in January.

