Transplant recipient focuses on her health

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Breaking old habits can be challenging.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi had the second-highest diabetes rate in the U.S. in 2022, with around 15% of the population affected.

That’s higher than the nation’s average of nearly 12%.

The Columbus YMCA had a health talk about diabetes on Monday, January 19, with MUW’s Health and Kinesiology Department.

For Angie Basson, managing her health is a top priority.

After receiving a liver transplant in August 2023, she tries to stay ahead of the game with health.

On Wednesday, February 19, she joined the health talk at the YMCA about managing diabetes.

“I have to be much more aware of my nutrition at this point in life. And because of this transplant, there’s more probability that I might become diabetic,” said Basson.

Though she is not prediabetic — Basson said diabetes run in her family.

“The biggest thing is, I was given this gift of a donor liver. The Lord has blessed me greatly. He has given me this opportunity to continue in my life and to have a good life, and my responsibility is to do what I need to do including good nutrition,” said Basson.

That means breaking old habits.

“Very seldom, do I snack. Very seldom, do I eat between meals. It’s new. It’s new for me. I’m much more aware of what goes into my body now,” said Basson.

Basson joined the Columbus YMCA last year after she returned from competing in the Transplant Games of America in Birmingham in July.

After a break, she’s getting back on track.

“As I came back home, I signed up here at the Y and I started doing things really regularly. And then I let things get in the way and now, I’m back,” said Basson.

Basson says she’s determined to go back even stronger for the next Transplant Games of America in 2026.

Basson is also an ambassador for the Mid-South Transplant Foundation.

The Columbus YMCA has health talks once a month with partners from the Golden Triangle and instructors from the YMCA.

