Tree and powerline damage reported on 6th Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Trees and power lines have been reported down across the area September 12.

A large tree was across the road on 18th Street and 6th Avenue North in Columbus.

Public Works crews cleared the area, as rain and wind continue to batter the area.

Lowndes County Emergency Management said a number trees fell in the city and county.

Scattered power outage were also reported, including to some nursing homes.

Winston County EMA reported a tree on a home on West Main Street. No injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X