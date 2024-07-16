Tree destroys home in Lowndes County after storm rolls through

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tree destroyed a Lowndes County mobile home after storms rolled through the area.

The incident happened on Highway 373, just after 2 p.m.

Lowndes County deputies and District 2 Volunteer Fire Firefighters helped the three people inside get out.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Coordinator Neal Austin said crews are working to get the storm victims a place to stay.

Electricity to the home was cut to avoid any potential fire hazard.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X