Tree destroys home in Lowndes County after storm rolls through
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tree destroyed a Lowndes County mobile home after storms rolled through the area.
The incident happened on Highway 373, just after 2 p.m.
Lowndes County deputies and District 2 Volunteer Fire Firefighters helped the three people inside get out.
No injuries were reported.
Fire Coordinator Neal Austin said crews are working to get the storm victims a place to stay.
Electricity to the home was cut to avoid any potential fire hazard.