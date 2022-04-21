Trending drier and warmer for the next several days

Isaac Williams,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next several days look to stay dry and increasingly warm! The next chance of rain arrives Monday.

THURSDAY: Morning downpours in northern counties will slowly dissipate before lunch, leaving a clearing sky for most later in the day. Temperatures should quickly rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a tolerable south breeze of 10-20 mph.

Web2

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun is in store all day long, making for a near perfect spring day! Highs will reach the middle 80s by afternoon as humidity levels will remain in check.

WEEKEND: Sunshine sticks around both days, as do the warm afternoons and pleasant nights & mornings. It will be a fantastic weekend to do spend plenty of time outside, including the MSU/Ole Miss baseball game series in Oxford!

NEXT WEEK: The next front is slated to arrive Monday and should bring scattered to locally numerous showers and isolated storms. At this point, the main upper-air support looks to be well north of the region, suggesting any severe weather threat should be minimal at best. Some cooler air will follow this front Tuesday into Wednesday.

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather

This content provided by:

Related