Trending hotter for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather will trend drier and warmer into Wednesday. However, there remains hope for additional rain chances at the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms stay possible in the morning hours, but the coverage should decrease toward midday and afternoon. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s with mid 90s likely farther west near I-55. Heat stress concerns will be most likely there later today with a heat advisory in effect.

WEDNESDAY: Heat stress concerns increase area-wide as hotter weather returns. Expect highs into the middle 90s with heat indices 103-108 degrees. While there’s a small chance of a spotty shower, most places will stay dry.

END OF WEEK: Isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon storms are back in the forecast along with continued heat & humidity. A few storms may reach severe limits with gusty wind.

WEEKEND: Rain chances still look to stay limited as highs stay in the middle to possibly upper 90s. Heat indices will likely surpass 105 degrees both days, likely necessitating additional heat advisories.