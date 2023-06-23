Trending hotter into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures begin trending higher into the weekend. Hot weather looks to continue into next week as well.

FRIDAY: After several days of below average temperatures, we’ll trend to near “normal” for late June today with highs in the upper 80s. It won’t feel too humid, so it’ll be a decent day with plenty of sun!

WEEKEND: Sunshine continues Saturday as highs push into the lower 90s for most. There may be a rogue shower or storm out in the Delta, but we don’t expect any rain activity in the WCBI coverage area. A few weakening showers or storms are possible Sunday morning, but we should see plenty of midday and afternoon sun as highs reach the middle 90s. Moisture will have also markedly increased, and heat indices could go above 105° in some areas. Meanwhile, storms may organize over Tennessee and drop southward toward northern MS late Sunday evening, and these could bring strong to severe potential…stay tuned!

NEXT WEEK: A few showers could stick around into Monday, but the main story will be the return to mostly dry weather w/temperatures staying near or above average. There are signs excessive heat (temps above 95°) could build in by late week, but confidence remains relatively low at this time.