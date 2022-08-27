Trending Hotter With a Few Afternoon Downpours

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunshine has made a return and it’s heating things up! Typical summertime weather continues with hot afternoons and a few isolated showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 71° with calm winds. Pretty typical weather for a late August night.

SUNDAY: Hot! …again. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the low 90s. High near 92°. A few isolated downpours will likely develop in the afternoon as the sun heats up our atmosphere. However, most of us will stay dry. Chance of rain: 30%. Here’s what the radar *might* look like at 2:00 PM Sunday:

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances increase slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but still, not everyone will get rain. Your neighbor might, but you may not. High temperatures will likely stay just shy of 90° until Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look dry and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Have a great night!