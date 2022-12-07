Trending wet and warm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are continuing to be far above average for this time of the year. Rain chances are also going to keep sticking around for several more days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight remain mild, dropping into the low to middle 60s. Mostly cloudy sky conditions continue through the night and into tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY: Sky conditions will slightly clear from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy throughout the morning. Rain chances are also going to be a lot lighter, only at 20%. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s across NE Mississippi. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Clouds and rain chances return to being mostly cloudy and at a 40% chance. Temperatures will hit the low to middle 70s during the day and the middle 50s overnight. A cold front will pass throughout the day on Friday and bring in some slightly cooler conditions for the weekend.

THE WEEKEND: Rain showers and a few storms are expected Saturday and Sunday. Both days have rain chances between 40-50%. High temperatures will hit the middle to upper 60s. Overnight low temperatures will range from the middle 50s Saturday night to the upper 40s on Sunday night.