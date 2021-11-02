Trial has been set for man accused of kidnapping a child

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for a man accused of trying to kidnap a child and escape from the Oktibbeha County jail begins today.

Opening statements were given this morning in John Arnold Jr.’s trial.

Arnold allegedly went to two different schools trying to check a child out of school in February 2018.

Once he was arrested more charges followed after two escape attempts from the Oktibbeha County jail.

Arnold is also accused of attacking a jailer.

Testimony is expected to continue tomorrow.