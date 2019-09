LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of secretly recording people in a home has gone to trial.

Richard Dobbins was charged two counts of filming another person without permission for lewd purposes. Dobbins was arrested in June 2017.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County Investigators said a recording device was found in the bathroom of the home.

Other electronic equipment was also seized.

Dobbins’ trial started Wednesday.