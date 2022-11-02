Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season.

People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center.

The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls, and more.

The center is expected to generate approximately $35 million in annual sales and employ about 200 people.

“Well, this is one of those projects that we have not had any time in the recent past. It is a partnership that I think is the most interesting to me and the most

important to me is We are partnering with the county. We are partnering with a private entity to help make this happen and it is a huge impact on the city of Starkville,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Triangle Crossing is on Highway 12 in the redesigned Garan manufacturing space.

