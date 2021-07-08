Tropical moisture sticks around to end the workweek

SUMMARY: The rest of this week is looking to be fairly wet due to the tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Elsa and the low pressure in Texas. There is a possibility of a break from these widespread storms on Saturday, but there is always a chance of showers here in the midst of summer. High temps for the week will be in the mid 80s, but with the tropical moisture comes plenty of humidity. The heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s. Lows for the week are in the 70s, due to the overnight clouds most of the week, that humidity will stick around.

THURSDAY: Starting off the day there was a thick layer of fog. We will have plenty of cloud cover, the sun will try to come out but those clouds could be producing some afternoon shower. Temps nearing 90 and feeling like upper 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Late afternoon/ early evening showers are possible. By midnight the skies should be clearing out. Low of 70 with little chance of precip.

FRIDAY: Better chance of sunshine today but still same story as Thursday. Morning/ afternoon showers are possible. Real feel close to 100 and plenty of humidity.

FRIDAY NIGHT:Chance of showers before 11pm, clouds stick around overnight. Lows in the 70s and still humid.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday we may see a break from higher rain chances, still a possibility though. Very hot and humid this weekend with widespread chances of showers in the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Starting off the week a bit cooler with temps in the low to mid 80s, still humid and lots of scattered rain chances. Lows in the 70s.

