TROPICAL UPDATE: Two hurricane landfalls expected in the Gulf this week

This information is valid as of 11 am on August 23, 2020. This story will be updated through the day.

All eyes remain on the tropics as two tropical systems swirl within a mere few hundred miles of each other.

Marco is continuing to strengthen this morning and has been upgraded to a hurricane. Winds are up to 75 mph and pressure is down to 992 mb. From there, the storm will continue northward to a landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Monday.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for much of the Louisiana coastline, while Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for the Mississippi and Alabama coasts. Marco will make a westerly turn after landfall, bringing heavy rain to Louisiana and East Texas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is struggling as it passes over Hispaniola. Winds are down to 45 mph, but it too is expected to restrengthen and become a hurricane in the Gulf. This storm is now likely to become a category 2 hurricane before landfall in Louisiana or East Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

While Louisiana will see the heaviest rain and strongest wind from these two storms, we could see impacts in northeast Mississippi by the end of the week. Laura will pass just to our west, bringing us the chance for some rain on Thursday and Friday. Of course, with a tropical system, brief tornadoes are also possible. This is something we’ll have to continue to monitor as it largely depends on Laura’s track after landfall.

For the latest local forecast, visit wcbi.com/weather.