Truck driver escapes injury after his rig overturns on Frontage Road

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver escaped injury after his big rig overturned Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on North Frontage Road.

State troopers said the driver was taken to the hospital for observation but has been released.

At least one lane of traffic was blocked as crews worked to get the big truck out of the ditch.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of that accident.

