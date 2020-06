LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck hauling wood chips overturned in Lowndes County Friday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 50, near Harrison Road.

- Advertisement -

The driver was able to escape with just a scratch. He said the load in the truck shifted as he went around the sharp curve.

Traffic was slowed as crews worked to get the truck upright and remove the wood chips.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.