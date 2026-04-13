Trump calls Pope Leo “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy”

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that President Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV in a lengthy social media post Sunday night, calling the pontiff “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

Leo has been critical of the war in Iran and has previously made statements at odds with other priorities of the Trump administration, such as the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr. Trump’s post criticizing the pope came just a short time after “60 Minutes” aired a story discussing the pontiff’s statements and influence with three American cardinals who know him well.

Leo previously called Mr. Trump’s threat to completely destroy Iranian civilization “truly unacceptable,” and encouraged people to “contact the authorities — political leaders, congressmen — to ask them, tell them to work for peace and to reject war, always.”

Pope Leo addressed Mr. Trump’s latest comments Monday on a flight to Algeria to begin an 11-day trip to Africa.

“The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone, and the message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,'” the pontiff said.

He continued, “I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel, of inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges for peace and reconciliation, of looking for ways to avoid war anytime that’s possible. To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is … not understanding what the message of the Gospel is, and I’m sorry to hear that.

“But I will continue on with what I believe is the mission of the church in the world.”

He also said, “I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do. We are not politicians, we don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker. ”

On Saturday, while he did not mention Mr. Trump by name, Leo said during a prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter’s Basilica, “Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with the display of force! Enough with war! True strength is manifested in serving life.”

He also urged an end to the war through negotiations, saying, “Certainly, the leaders of nations have compelling responsibilities. We cry out to them: stop! This is the time for peace! Sit at the tables of dialogue and mediation, not at the tables where rearmament is planned and death is deliberated!”

The pope also criticized the war on Friday in a post on social media, writing, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

And in a Palm Sunday homily last month, Leo also appeared to criticize the rhetoric of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying that Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.”

Mr. Trump claimed Sunday that Leo would not have been elected pope if it weren’t for him, writing that he “was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.”

“I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States,” Mr. Trump wrote.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” the president said.

Mr. Trump repeated several of his claims to reporters Sunday night after arriving back in Washington, D.C., saying, “We don’t like a pope who says it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon.”

“I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess,” Mr. Trump said, adding, “He’s a very liberal person.”

Democrats pushed back on the president’s comments, with House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries posting: “Donald Trump shamefully attacked His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. People of faith will never worship a wannabe King. We worship an almighty GOD.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.