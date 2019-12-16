Trump hosts governors for roundtable on regulations — live updates

President Trump is hosting a roundtable with governors at the White House on regulatory innovation, as the White House attempts to highlight President Trump’s agenda and accomplishments as an impeachment vote nears.

The White House is trying to show Mr. Trump is making progress on agenda items, as Democrats are poised to likely impeach him later this week. Mr. Trump, however, has been consumed with impeachment too, if his Twitter account is any indication. The president spent some of the weekend and Monday morning tweeting and retweeting comments in his defense, including an account that promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The House is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday, with a Senate trial slated after the holidays. Mr. Trump has suggested he wants a showy trial, with lots of witnesses, including the Bidens and the whistleblower, but Senate Republicans want the process to be swift. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he’s already made up his mind on impeachment, and he’s “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror.”

“I think this whole thing is a crock,” Graham said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “You’re shutting the president out. The process in the House, any partisan group could do this in the future. You’re weaponizing impeachment. And I want to end it. I don’t want to legitimize it. I hate what they’re doing.”

The regulatory roundtable is slated for 2 p.m., and it will appear in the video player above.