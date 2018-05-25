Trump, on his way to Annapolis, says N.K. summit “could even be the 12th”

On his way to give the commencement address Friday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., President Trump said the summit with North Korea “could even be the 12th,” after canceling the summit the day before. Mr. Trump is giving the U.S. Naval Academy’s commencement speech in Annapolis, Md., Friday morning.

“We’ll see what happens,” Mr. Trump said. “It could even be the 12th. We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re gonna see what happens.”

Asked if North Korea is playing games — the North Koreans failed to meet an advance team from the U.S. in Singapore, and weren’t picking up the phone recently — Mr. Trump said “everyone plays games.”

However, there’s no indication behind the scenes that the June 12th date is really in play. Before the president canceled the summit, White House officials were to travel to Singapore this weekend to plan and review the logistics for the summit. They had traveled last weekend to Singapore and were stood up by the North Koreans. On Friday, after the president’s comment that the summit might still take place as scheduled, the White House said there are no plans right now for a U.S. team to try again this weekend to meet with the North Korean in Singapore.

The president made a somewhat surprising statement when he said he isn’t familiar with the latest charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was charged with rape and sex abuse Friday morning, and television networks all over the country showed his surrender. Allegations against Weinstein have fueled the #MeToo movement for months.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Mr. Trump said, adding later, pressed by another reporter, “I’m not familiar with the case, but it’s really too bad.”

The president also said First Lady Melania Trump is doing well, after spending most of last week in the hospital after a kidney procedure.

The president began his commencement address by praising the graduates’ diligence and patriotism, in a speech that seemed to largely stick to the script.