President Trump responded to a vulgar remark comedian Samantha Bee made about his daughter, Ivanka Trump, for the first time Friday morning, calling it a “double standard” that Bee hasn’t been fired. That comes after the show “Roseanne” was canceled earlier this week, following a racist remark made by the star of that show, Roseanne Barr.

Bee apologized to the president’s daughter and top aide on Thursday for calling her a “feckless c**t” on her TBS comedy show Wednesday. The comment has lost her advertisers.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Mr. Trump tweeted Friday morning. A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Bee’s comments “vile and vicious” and said executives of her show “must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned.”

Ivanka Trump has not publicly responded to Bee’s remarks.

Earlier this week, ABC canceled its hit reboot show, “Roseanne,” after Barr compared former top Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. The president has not directly mentioned the show or its cancelation — he has praised Barr in the past for the show’s high ratings — but did criticize Disney CEO Bob Iger, seeming to accuse him of a double standard.