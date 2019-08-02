Trump speaks before departing for Bedminster for the weekend – live stream

President Trump is speaking to reporters before departing for Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend, soon after he announced the withdrawal of Rep. John Ratcliffe’s nomination for director of national intelligence.

Mr. Trump told reporters that Ratcliffe was treated “very unfairly.” Mr. Trump also said that he was considering Sue Gordon, the deputy DNI, to serve as acting DNI when the current director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, steps down on Aug. 15.

- Advertisement -

“I like her,” Mr. Trump said about Gordon. He added that there were three people he was considering to take over the position.

Trending News

The president said in a tweet that he told Ratcliffe “how miserable it would be” for him to go through “months of slander and libel” by the media and said that as a result, Ratcliffe would instead remain in Congress.

There were several news reports this week that Ratcliffe exaggerated portions of his resume. He also had limited experience with national intelligence, leading some in the Senate to be wary of his nomination.

“Fake news. He’s a fine man,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I read things were just unfair. He’s too good. He doesn’t deserve it.”

When asked about the vetting process for nominees, Mr. Trump said: “You vet for me.”

“The vetting process for the White House is very good. But you’re part of the vetting process. I give out a name for the press, and you vet for me,” he told reporters.