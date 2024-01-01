Trustee inmates and their families have Christmas dinner

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says he wanted to give back to the trustees, as they work for Lowndes County.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Community Benefit Committee hosted a Christmas dinner for the county’s trustee inmates and their families.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says he wanted to give back to the trustees, as they work for Lowndes County.

“You know these guys that come to jail, they’re good people, they’ve just made some bad decisions,” Hawkins said. “Being part of our trustee program, they work so hard throughout the year giving back to the community.”

Hawkins says the trustees are more than just inmates. They’re the support system that gives a helping hand.

“We have a route that these guys go on,” Hawkins said. “There are 25 food pantries around the county. And these guys every week, they’re putting food in to give back to the community.”

The sheriff says there’s a lesson in everything.

“These guys see the impact that they’re doing by giving back to the community so it’s a way they can learn from their mistakes and learn there’s a different way of life by giving back to the community,” Hawkins said.

Julie Barker is a member of the Community Benefit Committee. She says this gathering gives a sense of normalcy during the holiday season for the trustees and their families.

“We think this is such an enriching time for children and families to be able to come together,” Barker said. “It’s really important for families that have a parent removed from their home to have an opportunity to establish that relationship or reestablish that relationship or just be together, you know for just a short period of time.”

Jane Shields is the treasurer for the Benefit Committee. She knows firsthand how this program can impact families.

“As someone who grew up with an incarcerated parent, I understand this impact,” Shields said. “Seeing these kids’ smiles today, knowing what this means to them, makes all our efforts worthwhile.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X