Tuesday Brings Scorching Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures over the next couple of days will be in the upper-90’s, with even higher heat index values. Multiple heat advisories and warnings are in effect both today and tomorrow.

TODAY: This afternoon will be uncomfortably hot with a heat index of 105+. Make sure to stay aware of the heat and stay hydrated. Rain chances remain slim at 20%, but a few stray showers are possible. Unfortunately, any rain that does fall won’t provide much relief from the heat.

TONIGHT: Another warm and muggy night is in store Tuesday night. We will only cool to the mid-70’s during the overnight hours and will have little cloud cover.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another copy-and-paste day from Tuesday. Slightly higher heat index values are possible, though, as well as a slight increase in rain chances to 30%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Although we do have a few more hot days to get through, there is light at the end of the tunnel! The end of the week will bring some relief from the heat; high temperatures Friday-Sunday are only expected to be in the lower-90’s. It will still be very hot, but a slight break in the heat is definitely better than nothing.

-Scott Brown