Tupelo Boys and Girls Club provides fun spring break for children

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – There is never a dull moment for kids at the Northside Boys and Girls Club during spring break.

Fourteen-year-old Jamarcus has been coming to the Boys and Girls Club for about ten years. He said the spring break program provides a fun and safe environment for kids in the area.

“Kids can have fun, instead of being at the house by themselves, they come up here and have fun,” said Jamarcus.

Evie Storey is director of marketing and special events for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. During spring break, clubs in Tupelo, Ripley, New Albany, and Oxford are wide open.

“We are going full force all day long because of donors in the community. We provide lunch, afternoon snack, and of course, we extended one day visitor passes to people who aren’t quite members yet, but who can come in, take a tour, and have some fun. So many great activities happening this week,” Storey said.

The boys and girls clubs not only give the youngsters something to do, but they provide mentors, who care about the kids.

“Here, when you come into the Boys and Girls Club, you are exposed to so many things. We have so many great community partnerships, such as Smart Moves, which allows us to make smart moves in our lives and healthy choices,” Storey said.

This week, on average, more than 300 kids have visited the five clubs in four cities every day. But the boys and girls clubs could not do it without help from the community, through donations and volunteers.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will start taking applications for their summer program right after spring break, and the summer program typically fills quickly.

