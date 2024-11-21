Tupelo Boys and Girl’s Club upgrades teen room for better learning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teen room at a Tupelo Boys and Girls Club gets a major upgrade that will also help young people focus on career readiness.

The revitalized Teen Room at the Northside Boys and Girls Club was officially re opened this morning. Toyota Mississippi donated $28,000 for the rehab, which includes a new paint job from floor to ceiling, new furniture, and immersive career exploration technology.

Teenagers will be able to use Virtual Reality Headsets, to help them experience a variety of career pathways, all while having fun in a safe environment.

“Those are not just normal headsets to where you can go walk the plank or do sports. They will take the members and immerse them into the world of work. They will have the opportunity to come in, sit on recliners, and immerse themselves in industries like healthcare and construction. They even have the opportunity to explore the manufacturing world at Toyota,” said Kristen Pannell of Mississippi Toyota.

The Northside Boys and Girls Club hosts about 100 members during the after school program.

