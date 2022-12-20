Tupelo church partners with food bank to provide meals for Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of families will have food on the table this Christmas, thanks to a Tupelo church.

Harrisburg Baptist Church partnered with the Mid South Food Bank for a food distribution.

Volunteers handed out 500 boxes of food, along with gift cards and other surprises, during the food distribution this morning at the church.

This is the first time Harrisburg has organized a large-scale food drive, but the church’s mission pastor said it won’t be the last.

“Harrisburg is doing our best to reach into our community, to love our neighbors, not just to fight off food insecurities, Tupelo and Lee County have, also to reach out with the love of Christ, especially this time of year, we want everyone to know Harrisburg loves our neighbors and this is a small thing we do and we will start doing as often as we can, to reach into our area, to love on people, love our neighbors,” said Harrisburg Baptist Church Pastor Clay Anthony.

Tupelo Police helped with traffic control during the food box distribution.

