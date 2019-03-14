Tupelo Church Youth Group Spends Part Of Spring Break Helping Others

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Teenagers from a Tupelo church spent part of their Spring Break helping others and giving back to the community.

The West Jackson Street Baptist Church youth group took part in several service related projects, including volunteering at the Salvation Army.

There was plenty to do at the area’s only homeless shelter,. that also serves lunch and dinner to hundreds of people every day.

Youth group members swept and mopped, cleaned tables, and helped prep the community center for Thursday night’s dinner.

The teenagers say it’s important to do what they can to put their faith in action.

“It is important because you have to give back to your, to me, the Salvation Army does a lot, I know a lot of people have benefited by it, and it’s our turn, not only as Christians but as people in the community in general to give back and say, hey I’ve been blessed with this, let me give some of my time and effort to bless somebody else that maybe need a little more help,” said WJSBC Youth Group Member Isaac Floyd.

The youth group also visited the hospital’s pediatric unit, handing out gifts, they cleaned the yard for a senior citizen and took part in a prayer walk in East Tupelo.