Tupelo community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The All America City wrapped up a weekend of activities honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr, with a huge celebration.

The Modern Beautician’s Club hosted the annual MLK Day program at the St Paul United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center. The theme for this year’s program was “The Beauty of Dreams.”

There was a time of praise and worship, along with prayer and a special message by Pastor George Kendrick of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon.

Two recent high school graduates also received scholarships from the Modern Beautician’s club. Organizers say the MLK Day celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the past struggles of the civil rights movement, while looking to the future.

To learn more about Tupelo’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, be sure to tune in tonight on WCBI News at 6.

