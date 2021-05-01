TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- You didn’t have to travel to Louisville Kentucky to get the feel and the spirit of the world-famous horse race.

Hundreds turned out at the Tupelo Country Club for the “Tom Evans Memorial Kentucky Derby Party.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo.

That nonprofit provides services such as speech, occupational and physical therapy, along with audiology services, dyslexia treatment, and early childhood intervention.

All services are provided at no cost to clients because the center relies on donations.

This year the event was named in honor of Tom Evans, the longtime host of the Derby Party, who passed away last year.

“We have more than five hundred guests at the Tupelo Country Club this year, a phenomenal turnout, the largest we ever had, our center is totally self-sufficient and self-supporting, we rely one hundred percent on donations and we provide over one hundred thousand services a year to our clientele we love very much,” said Steve Holland,Chairman of the Board.

The Regional Rehab Center is entering its 62nd year of providing services at no cost, to clients across the region.