Tupelo Fire Chief wants to replace aging stations, recruit new firefighters

Chief Brad Robinson has been with the Tupelo Fire Department since 1999.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo has a new fire chief, but he is no stranger to the department.

Although he was working on notes for the upcoming City Council budget meeting, Tupelo’s new fire chief was not too busy to talk with some of the firefighters on B Shift.

Chief Brad Robinson began his career 24 years ago with the Tupelo Fire Department. He worked his way up through the ranks and was recently named chief by Mayor Todd Jordan. He took over after the former chief, Kelly Elliott, resigned to take a position with the State Fire Academy.

“Growing up, as a firefighter coming in, I was an oddball, in the group. If anybody asked, who wants to be a chief one day, I would typically raise my hand, say, ‘yeah, I do, not right now, but later in my career’,” Robinson said.

Robinson oversees a department that has a minimum of 25 firefighters on each shift, at seven stations across the city.

Robinson said firefighting has changed a lot since he started his career.

“We are an all-hazard department, I tell the guys. If you can think of a reason to call 911, it is more than likely to be something we are involved with,” Robinson said.

Robinson said it is important for firefighters to have the most up-to-date equipment, the latest technology, and the best facilities. That is why replacing Station 5 and then Station 1 is high on his priority list.

“Having a station is not a luxury item, it is about infrastructure. Citizens know, ‘Hey, we’re being taken care of, the city is putting forth the effort, giving the guys equipment they need, stations they need’,” he said.

Robinson said he also wanted to recruit future firefighters to carry on a tradition of service built by the hard work of those who have gone before.

Robinson most recently served as deputy chief of operations.

