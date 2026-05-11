Tupelo Fire Department alerts public of upcoming training for first responders

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo residents and drivers may be seeing a heavy emergency responder presence for the next couple of days, but don’t worry, it’s only a drill.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Tupelo Fire Department is alerting the public to training it is doing with BNSF and Kansas City Railroads.

The railroad companies are providing in-depth training to the Tupelo Fire and other departments in the Mill District in Downtown Tupelo.

The sessions begin on Tuesday and run through Thursday.

There will be a large emergency vehicle presence, and personnel will likely be in high-level haz-mat gear.

Tupelo Fire also said there are still a few slots available if other agencies would like to attend.

They can contact Deputy Chief of Operations Jesse Clock.

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