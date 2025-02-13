Tupelo Furniture Market Exhibitors are optimistic about the industry

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was lunchtime and the showroom at Ashley Furniture was busy, with buyers writing orders and sales reps closing the deals.

Ashley Furniture came back to the Tupelo Furniture market last year, after a long hiatus. KC Greenwald said the furniture manufacturer did a lot of business at the last market, and they have expanded their space for this one.

Greenwald said there is more optimism in the furniture industry in America, especially since November.

“Bringing industry and business back to the US is important, and we believe in that, we are a company that believes in the US and US economy and we want to support that to the fullest, we are excited about what this president is bringing,” Greenwald said.

Buyers share that optimism, placing orders and saying they are seeing more business in their stores.

“Before COVID, prices were moderate, then COVID hit, everything went up, they are coming back down again, able to get what you need,” said Lewis Yancy, from Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

“I think if things are American-made, a lot more people will expand on that. Quicker shipping, lot of customers love that,” said Ashley Anderson, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Another example of that optimism is seen in the Furniture Market, Building Five is full, and there is no more space for vendors, so that could mean an expansion for the next market.

“We are excited for the future going forward, hopefully we run out of room and have to come up with another plan,” said Adam Cleveland, Chief Operations Officer of the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Exhibitors and buyers will be busy through Thursday, February 13, when the winter market wraps up.

The Tupelo Furniture Market is held every February and August.