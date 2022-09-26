Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane.

Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed.

Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane.

The group says they have heavy equipment, a feeding trailer, a laundry trailer, and hundreds of volunteers ready to hit the ground if needed.

