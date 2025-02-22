Tupelo ICC hosts “Code Blue and Red” training event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – High school students who are interested in a career in the medical field had a chance to see the vital role healthcare professionals play in various emergencies.

The ICC Tupelo Campus hosted a “Code Blue and Red” training event. During the event, students from area schools were able to observe three simulated scenarios.

The students observed how first responders and healthcare professionals respond. The exercise allows the school to also highlight its eleven Health Science Programs that are available.

The demonstrations have been a way to let high school students see which healthcare careers they may be interested in. It also gives ICC students hands-on training during the simulations.

