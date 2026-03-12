Tupelo Love’s Truck Stop opens its doors after major renovations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck stop in North Mississippi opens its doors after a major remodel and renovation, and also gives back to a well-known children’s hospital.

The Love’s Truck Stop, at McCullough and I-22 in Tupelo, has been closed for four months while a major renovation was underway. This morning, a ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the reopening of the store.

Also, Love’s donated $5,000 to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. The store’s general manager said Love’s has had a long partnership with LeBonheur, and the opening of the remodeled store was a great opportunity to give back to the children’s hospital.

“It is a big day, so the store has been here for fifteen years. Remodel, we are excited to partner with LeBonheur. We try to do our best to contribute as much as we can to them, and second, try to get the doors back open so we can provide exceptional service for our customers,” said Love’s General Manager, Steven Thomas.

LeBonheur has an outpatient clinic in Tupelo. Four patients were also on hand for the donation and ribbon-cutting.

