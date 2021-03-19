Tupelo man arrested for hitting woman, trying to choke officer

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of hitting a woman and then trying to choke an officer.

Keith Hughes is now charged with domestic violence, failure to comply, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

The incident started with an argument Thursday afternoon between Hughes and the alleged female victim on Beasley Drive.

Tupelo police said when they went to put Hughes in handcuffs he squeezed his hands and the handcuffs into the officer’s throat.

A second cop arrived to help with the arrest.

No serious injuries were reported.