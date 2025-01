Tupelo man dead after a fatal crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was killed in a New Year’s Day car crash in Union County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Van Wade was traveling east on Interstate 22 at 2:55 p.m., January 1, when the 2010 Mazda he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree.

Wade received fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

