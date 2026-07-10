Tupelo man faces murder charge in connection with a shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing a murder charge in connection with a Wednesday shooting.

Kenneth A. Jenkins has been charged with First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Marzee Ford the Third.

Jenkins, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was charged with the murder today.

Police have also released new information in that shooting. Officers responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center ER for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Other officers were also responding to the crime scene at Bienville Street and heard that several houses had been hit by gunfire. They also heard more gunshots coming from south of their location.

While investigating that gunfire, they found Ford on Lambard Drive, dead of multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Kenneth Jenkins was ordered held without bond.

The case is under investigation, and further arrests are possible.

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