Tupelo man indicted on four charges involving different victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is indicted on four charges, involving different victims, in Starkville.

Corey Wilson is now charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of burglary.

When he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals, Wilson was also facing charges in several counties, including Chickasaw and Pontotoc.

Those charges range from burglary to grand larceny.



Prosecutors believe the Starkville incidents happened on April 19th of last year at two separate locations.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury recently returned the indictment.

The investigation in Starkville started after a home invasion on Louisville Street.

No trial date has been set.