Tupelo man named Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by MTA

TUNICA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was recognized for the countless hours he has spent serving his community.

Bobby Geno was recently named “Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022” by the Mississippi Tourism Association.

Geno won the award during MTA’s annual tourism awards program held during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Tunica.

Geno, who is retired from Renasant Bank, volunteers with the Tupelo Community Theatre, he is chairman of the Tupelo Elvis Festival, serves on many boards, and also helps with the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.

Geno said he never thinks of slowing down.

“My sister has told me many times that I need to slow down and my response is I can’t slow down, I’m afraid if I slow down I will stop and if I stop I will never get started again, so just don’t stop, just keep going. In every organization I’m in, there are all sorts of opportunities to volunteer. It may be just to come and scoop ice so we can put in cups to serve drinks or picking up trash after an event or helping set up things before an event starts,” said Geno.

Geno is currently overseeing the Christmas production at Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church, where he is serving as an interim music minister.

