Tupelo Man Seriously Wounded in Chickasaw County Shooting

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning shooting in Chickasaw County left one man hospitalized.

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at the corner of County Line Road and County Road 144 in Chickasaw County.

“Our 911 dispatch received a call this morning around 5:30 of a male subject laying in the roadway,” said Sheriff James Meyers. “The first call came in said they thought he had been beaten up. We called and sent the EMR personnel and the paramedics, and when they got on scene, they found him and get him loaded into the ambulance. He was coherent enough to talk to them, and they found out he had been shot a couple of times around the head area.”

The victim was able to identify himself as Lafayette Copeland, 26, of Tupelo.

He was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

“His car was found in Verona. Now we are trying to put the pieces together to see how he ended up down on this side of Shannon between Shannon and Okolona. Somebody knows something,” said Meyers. “He was shot twice in the head. We’re hoping that somebody will come forward with some information. So we can put the pieces together.”

So far Copeland has not said who shot him.

“These cases are very hard to solve. We have a victim. You know, when you have somebody shot in the head multiple times it’s a wonder that he is able to talk I am just shocked that he won’t give us information as to what happened and give up the shooter. But for some reason right now he is not wanting to talk,” said Meyers.

Sheriff James Meyers says the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Chickasaw County or Lee County Sheriff’s Department.