Tupelo Mattress maker’s company makes its mark through growth

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi mattress manufacturer is making its mark with continued growth and a simple strategy.

Nest and Wild was started four years ago by Brandon Jamison and several friends. The company makes two types of mattresses and sells directly to consumers, primarily through the internet.

Today, Nest and Wild employ about thirty team members in their plant, producing up to four hundred mattresses every day.

Jamison says the company’s growth has been fueled by quality, reasonable prices, and the demand for American-made products.

“It has been good and steady growth, things have really picked up for us this summer, there are a lot of things nationally impacting, we believe it is impacting the growth, we think people are focused on American products and American quality,” said Nest & Wild CEO and Founder Brandon Jamison.

Customers can also come to Nest and Wild’s plant and buy directly from the manufacturer.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.