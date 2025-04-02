Tupelo Mayor lays out vision for second term after decisive victory

Mayor Todd Jordan will keep focus on improving infrastructure, beautification effort and improving parks

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The morning of April 2, after his election victory, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan was at the weekly Department Head meeting.

“Business as usual,” Mayor Jordan said.

The victory means Mayor Jordan and his team will continue with the priorities and goals that have helped define his first term.

“Infrastructure and improving our parks, that is what we focused on and will focus on the next your years, especially infrastructure, we are way behind on our pavement and things like that, we spent $14 million the last four years, paved over 120 streets, we will get streets up to today’s standards as far as engineering,” Jordan said.

Jordan said his administration will continue to address the city’s homeless issue.

“We have been using the tough love approach. If you want help, we have plenty of services. The ones who put encampments, we cleaned up, I think forty-something encampments last year. We want to make it uncomfortable to where they do seek services, those who want to cause trouble, we want them to move on.”

One big project set to open soon is the downtown farmer’s depot. It is expected to attract a lot of interest and business, from locals and from tourists.

“No one was using that parking lot; it was a perfect opportunity to put something nice that is a gateway into our city, a good first impression,” Jordan said.

And when it comes to first impressions, Mayor Jordan said his team will also roll out a beautification campaign, encouraging people not to litter.

Mayor Jordan also said he would make sure police and fire have the latest equipment and technology to keep the city and its residents safe.

