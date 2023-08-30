Tupelo mayor makes his selection for city’s new fire chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo could have a new Fire Chief as early as next Tuesday.

Mayor Todd Jordan has made his selection for the Tupelo Fire Department’s top job, and he didn’t have to look far to find the right candidate.

Jordan has selected Interim Chief Brad Robinson to fill the post left vacant after former Chief Kelly Elliott left to take over as Executive Director of the State Fire Academy back in June.

Robinson has been with the Tupelo Fire Department since 1999 and served as Deputy Chief of Operations before being named Interim Chief.

He is also the team leader for the department’s water rescue team, and he’s part of the Incident Management Team for the Mississippi Task Force.

The Tupelo City Council still must approve his appointment. That vote could come as early as next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

