Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan Takes The Oath Of Office

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo has a new mayor and three new council members. A swearing-in ceremony was held this morning, with a historic first for the event.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in Elvis’ childhood church at the birthplace, began with a prayer.

Judge Kelly Mims administered the oath of office to all seven council members, then to Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

Then, Mayor Jordan’s wife was sworn in to fill his vacant seat on the board of supervisors. It is believed to be the first time the spouse of the Mayor of Tupelo will serve at the same time in a county office.

“I’m very excited to support the people and represent them, excited to carry out the vision that Todd Jordan started, basically to be proactive and productive,” said Supervisor Christy Jordan.

Mayor Jordan says he has a lot of goals for the All America City.

“I want to upgrade some of our park and rec facilities, obviously, there’s a need for all prices of housing across the city, one thing I’ve campaigned on is the city owns a lot of property, doing a public-private partnership with some developers to go in and do the infrastructure and then let them market and build the homes,” Mayor Jordan said.

The three new council members are looking forward to their new roles and tackling issues across the city.

“I would like to address the speeding issues in our neighborhoods, my plan is to talk to the new police chief and try to set up some sort of rotational plan so we will have a bigger police presence in our neighborhoods,” said Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston.

“Having new council members on there, new perspective, fresh ideas, they are real excited, very engaging, they’re going to be fun to work with, along with current council members,” said Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims.

“I’m excited to get started on making Ward 7 an official part of Tupelo, we have a lot of things to do, I don’t think it will be hard to do, me and the council will get together, get to know each other, come together and make the great city of Tupelo even greater,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones.

After the swearing-in ceremonies, a reception was held at the Elvis Presley Event Center. A time of celebration before the mayor and council get to work.

The first council meeting for the new administration is Tuesday. Mayor Jordan will submit four department heads for approval by the council.