Tupelo merchants take part in Christmas Open House

The event highlights the importance of shopping local

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and merchants in downtown Tupelo got in the spirit with a holiday open house.

The rain may have moved Santa from Fairpark to the covered sidewalk outside of the Main Attraction, but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of kids when they first saw the jolly man in the red suit.

What are you doing here Santa?

“I’m down here visiting all the good little boys and girls while Mrs. Claus is doing her shopping, this is her favorite town to go shopping in. And she’s buying some gifts for the elves and I’m hoping she is picking up something for me this year,” said Santa.

And just like Mrs. Claus, shoppers were tackling those Christmas lists, during this downtown holiday open house.

Tell us who yall are shopping for.

“First ourselves, then we will move on to our moms,” said Summer Wilson.

So yall are first on the list, how did that happen?

“Self-care, self-care,” said Autumn Clegg.

“I went shopping for Operation Christmas Child shoebox first and then I like to come to Reed’s because Reed’s gives back to the community, and it’s Christmas open house and I am shopping in the rain,” said Helen Boerner.

It’s estimated that about eighty percent of annual retail sales take place between now and Christmas, so shopping local for these businesses is more than just an expression.

“We hope as a company we can give a great retail experience, shopping experience for the consumers out there, they can ask questions, we are a knowledgeable staff that knows our product and can help people make decisions for that perfect gift,” said Liz Rose, of Reed’s Gift Shop.

“It’s by showing off what we have for the holiday season and getting you in that mindset of ‘Christmas is coming’ and by shopping local and supporting, just not myself but people who are also local, in my store,” said Shelly Daniel, owner of Swirlz.

“As a small business I think it’s very important to support small businesses locally, keep dollars local and it helps the community,” said Kim Gambrell Crausby, of Kim Gambrell Jewelry.

Businesses taking part in the open house had special sales, snacks, and giveaways for the event.

The holiday open house was organized by the Tupelo Downtown Main Street Association.

